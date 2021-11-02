South Africa

Mannequin used to beat man to death in unusual street attack in Gqeberha

By TimesLIVE - 02 November 2021 - 12:04
A man was beaten to death with a mannequin in Gqeberha. Illustrative image
Image: Reuters/Issac Urrutia

A man is on the run with a mannequin after committing murder with the dummy.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the unknown suspect repeatedly assaulted his victim with the shop mannequin during the early hours of Tuesday at Durban Road in Korsten, Gqeberha.

“It is alleged that at about 2.30am a sleeping vagrant was awoken by the suspect.

“When the suspect realised that he was not the person he was looking for, he then approached a male (about 60 years old) who was sitting on stairs and started to assault him with the mannequin,” she said. “The suspect then ran off with the mannequin.”

The victim, who is yet to be identified, was severely beaten and later died on the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder and are appealing to anyone who may be able to identify the deceased or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact SAPS Gelvandale on 041 402 2018/19, alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

