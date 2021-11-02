Lack of interest seemingly bigger in townships

Low voter turnout marks 2021 local elections

The ANC was left fretting Monday night about low turnout in its strongholds in Gauteng, including Soweto, as anecdotal survey of polling stations and early data showed a steep decline in the number of voters that came out in key areas.



Some voting stations in Gauteng were empty for most of the day on Monday while in some areas voters arrived in dribs and drabs in the afternoon. By 6pm, just three hours before the closure of the voting stations, national voter turnout was at 26%, with North West and Mpumalanga provinces lagging behind at 23% each, according to data released by the IEC...