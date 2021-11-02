Lack of infrastructure, human capacity lead to slower counting of ballots in Tshwane

Lack of infrastructure and human capacity are among the reasons behind the slow trickling in of local government election results in some areas.

This is according to IEC chief executive Sy Mamabolo when he explained at the Tuesday evening media briefing why the election results of Tshwane were coming through slower than those of the other metros.

Mamabolo said unlike other metros, Tshwane has peri-urban areas especially in the northern parts of the metro which has poor public infrastructure, among other things, and that often led to slower counting of the ballots.

The IEC announced that it aims to complete counting 90% of the results by Tuesday evening with 78% of the results already in the system awaiting scanning and auditing.

By 7.30pm on Tuesday, 55% of the 64,502 results which are expected, had been completed with the Northern Cape leading the way with 72% of results already in, followed by Western Cape at 72% with the Eastern Cape standing at 70%, the IEC announced.

All other provinces' completion rate was hovering between 37% and 67%.

Completed municipalities across the country were standing at 94, while 163 municipalities were in the process of being completed as per IEC's planned time in the course of the night on Tuesday.