IEC says it’s not to blame for poor voter turnout, set to release final results on Thursday

It also attributed the low turnout to factors outside the purview of the commission, including disruptions to services and lack of trust in political institutions.

“Regrettably, unwarranted attacks on the commission could potentially also influence voter turnout. In the analysis of voter turnout, the Covid-19 context in which the election happened should not be forgotten. The national message has been that people must not be in congregate environments.”

Despite the attacks, the commission said it estimated that 90% of the results would be finalised by Tuesday evening. The balance would take another 24-hours to complete and the final results are expected to be released on Thursday.

IEC commissioner Janet Love also condemned the attacks levelled against the commission, including by political parties.

“Before these elections being embarked on, there were a number of political party leaders who felt it was to make truly unfounded and untested allegations against the integrity of the people in the commission,” she said.

TimesLIVE