IEC defends its handling of election as complaints pour in

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has defended its systems and the handling of the election process amid complaints of glitches by political parties, including the poor handling of the Voter Management Devices (VMDs) and shortage of ballot papers.

The counting of votes cast by millions of South Africans for different municipalities is underway and numbers continue to trickle in at the IEC’s Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Tshwane.

The Northern Cape was on Tuesday at noon leading in votes counting, with 74% of its results concluded, and was followed by the Western Cape at 46% and the Free State in third position at 26%.

The commission has, however, faced a backlash from some of the parties, with the DA indicating that it was contemplating to lodge complaints over some of the reported glitches.

IEC deputy chairperson Janet Love, however, accused political leaders of making unfounded allegations against the integrity of people leading the commission without providing proof.

“Clearly, what we are saying in that regard is to besmirch the integrity of an institution that has performed incredibly under pressure and has shown itself to be able to deal in a manner that is truly reflecting an impartiality and independence without any shred of any evidence is a problem,” Love said.

She said the IEC had been open about its needed areas of improvement.

The commission also defended the use of the newly introduced VMD, with chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo saying it had improved the work of the IEC compared to the “zip-zip” machine used in previous elections.