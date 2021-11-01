Voting off to slow start in Marikana as handful of people made it to polls in the morning

Voting got off to a slow start in Marikana on Monday morning as a handful of people made it to the polls in the small mining town near Rustenburg in the North West

By 10am, only 148 people had made their mark at Marikana Combined School. IEC presiding officer Aubrey Koloko said they had expected around 5,000 people to cast their votes by the end of the day.

“It’s been very slow and I think it’s because some people opted to go to work first and I'm hopeful they will come to vote in the evening,” said Koloko.

Marikana has always been a contentious area for political parties since the Marikana massacre in 2012. Before the Marikana killings, the ANC and United Democratic Movement (UDM) were the popular political parties, however, things changed when the EFF got involved in the fight for mineworkers’ rights and, in so doing, stole the hearts of some ANC and UDM members.

Police vehicles could be seen at entry points into Marikana. There were no reported disruptions at the five polling stations that Sowetan visited. The shops were bustling, while other people were seen enjoying themselves at shebeens and open spaces.