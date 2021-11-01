Makhabane urges mayors to stop buying expensive cars and deliver services

When gospel legend Sipho Makhabane cast his vote on Monday morning, he was voting for change and more development in Mpumalanga.

Makhabane, voted in ward 30 in White River, saying he hopes his vote will make sure people have access to clean water and get people from rural areas flushing toilets.

Speaking to Sowetan, Makhabane said despite government failing to bring development in some of the areas in the past 27 years in Mpumalanga, he still believed that voting will bring change.

“I still believe in the power that comes with voting. As South African citizens, we should go out today to vote because that is the only way we are going bring change in our communities. I have voted because I understand that my vote will give me power to question if the elected counsellor fails to deliver. If you do not vote, you can’t even complain,” he said.

“I want to see this vote making sure that rural areas in Mpumalanga receive clean water, flushing toilets not the long drop (pit latrines) that they are using. They need to replace the bridges that were washed away by floods five years ago. I don’t understand why it is takes time to install pipes for clean water and to maintain our roads because the money is there.”

Makhabane has appealed to leaders who will be elected today to remember that they were put in positions to fight for the community and deliver services to them.

“Councilors and mayors need to stop focusing on buying expensive and tinted cars and make sure they deliver on the promises. They need to listen to the people who put them in those positions,” he said.