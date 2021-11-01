LISTEN | Glitches, hiccups and arrests — but voting 'progressing well', says IEC

Protests, inclement weather, arrests and electricity disruptions all marred the start of the voting day on Monday, the IEC said.

There was also one incident where a presiding officer in the eThekwini metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box.

When it came to community protests, the Eastern Cape was the worst hit, as 19 voting stations remained closed by midday. In KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in Camperdown and Umdloti, 20 voting stations did not open on time, according to the IEC.

In both the provinces, community members dug trenches across roads to deny IEC staff and voters access to voting stations.