South Africa

Unlicensed guns seized in Cape Town

32-year-old suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

By TimesLIVE - 31 October 2021 - 15:03
Police are still hunting for a known suspect they witnessed dumping this unlicensed firearm.
Police are still hunting for a known suspect they witnessed dumping this unlicensed firearm.
Image: SAPS

A joint police stop-and-search operation held in Factreton in Cape Town’s greater Goodwood area has resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was found to be carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the man was apprehended just after 10am in Lugmag Street.

He said the suspect will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

In an unrelated matter, members of Ravensmead police were busy escorting IEC officials when they heard gunshots.

“They drove in the direction of the sound of the gunshots and saw a known suspect running with a firearm in his hand. The firearm fell and the suspect kept running,” Twigg said.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol. The suspect is yet to be arrested and the investigation is continuing.

TimesLIVE

Police in Gauteng recover 78 unlicensed firearms in seven days

Police in Gauteng recovered 78 unlicensed firearms of various calibres and 102 rounds of ammunition between September 26 and Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...