Unlicensed guns seized in Cape Town

A joint police stop-and-search operation held in Factreton in Cape Town’s greater Goodwood area has resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man who was found to be carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the man was apprehended just after 10am in Lugmag Street.

He said the suspect will appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

In an unrelated matter, members of Ravensmead police were busy escorting IEC officials when they heard gunshots.

“They drove in the direction of the sound of the gunshots and saw a known suspect running with a firearm in his hand. The firearm fell and the suspect kept running,” Twigg said.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol. The suspect is yet to be arrested and the investigation is continuing.

TimesLIVE