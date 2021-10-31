Food security: Cities must set up markets for small-scale farmers and traders, study urges

Local governments must take a more proactive role in supporting small-scale food traders and producers, particularly in towns and cities.

They must also use the post-unrest recovery as an opportunity to prioritise space for local public food markets with infrastructure for traders and end the harassment of informal traders.

This is according to experts who this week published research findings on how Covid-19 affected the food system in SA, especially for women small-scale farmers and traders.

The study was published just days before Monday's local government elections and just months after the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The research led by the UWC's Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas), which investigated the impact of Covid-19 regulations and mitigation measures on factors in SA’s food system found that Covid-19 regulations affected different parts of the food system unevenly, with negative outcomes for low-income producers, traders and consumers.

The research focused on fresh produce in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and fish in the Western Cape.

Researchers say they conducted 211 in-depth interviews, facilitated the production of 24 food diaries and visited 16 primary field sites.