Court orders police minister to compensate security company owner for unlawful arrest

The owner of a security company who was tussling with a man who had just damaged a vehicle was filled with hope when police pulled up.

Then Mnyamezeli Madolo was assaulted and arrested by the police, and it wasn't long before he found himself behind bars.

Four years later, the high court in Mthatha has ordered the police minister to compensate Madolo for his unlawful arrest.

Madolo told the court how sergeants Deon Muller and Zandisile Ngqandu assaulted him, pointed a gun at him and detained him on December 1, 2017 in Libode, Eastern Cape.

According to the judgment, one of Madolo's staff told him a suspect had trespassed at a construction site his company was guarding and damaged a tractor loader backhoe.

When he reached the site he found the suspect in his guards' custody and decided to take him to Libode police station.

On the way, the suspect asked to relieve himself but then produced a knife and stabbed Madolo's arm. One of his security officers restrained the suspect and a struggle ensued.