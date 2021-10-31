City Power threatens legal action if Eskom keeps load-shedding Joburg

Johannesburg's City Power is seeing red over Eskom’s refusal to exempt it from load-shedding.

The municipality’s electricity utility has expressed disappointment in Eskom’s failure to recognise its “efforts and contribution to alleviate the constraints on the national grid”.

In a letter on Friday to Des Govender, Eskom’s general manager in Gauteng, City Power CEO Nancy Maluleke did not mince her words. She urged Eskom to reconsider the decision, failing which City Power will consider legal action.

According to Maluleke, Eskom says the 180MW generated by the city’s Kelvin Power Station is part of City Power’s baseload and cannot be considered when deciding to exclude Johannesburg from load-shedding.

Eskom says it will consider an exemption if Kelvin produces more than 180MW but doubts its ability to do so given its “historic performance”.