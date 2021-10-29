Tips to make your voting experience seamless

If you are a first-time voter or nervous about voting during the pandemic, this is what you need to know to make your voting experience seamless.



1. Find the correct voting station – It is important to make sure you have the correct voting station for the voting district which you are registered in. Voting stations are usually in prominent community areas such as a school, church or community centre. They can also be located in open places where a tent may be set up. You can check where you are registered to vote online by entering your ID number into the official IEC website or by sending your ID number to 32810...