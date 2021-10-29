Despite unemployment, Covid-19, riots — SA consumers still plan to shop on Black Friday

Despite 7.8-million jobless people, high levels of youth unemployment, an economy throttled by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown — and a threatened insurrection — many South Africans are still planning to splurge on Black Friday.

A Q3 consumer survey by retailer Game found that 67% of consumers hope to find deals on popular items on November 26.

Black Friday was established in the US on the day after Thanksgiving as a way for stores to get rid of old stock in preparation for new Christmas stock. Essentially this meant getting their books from the red — where their stock is greater than their income — back into the black, where they do not owe money on their stock.

The trend went global and spectators are now used to seeing thousands of people storm into stores seeking a bargain.

After spending 2020 under strict lockdown, consumers are expected to keep safe by not joining large crowds. The spending power of consumers has also been affected by the pandemic.