Walking without pain again after robotic-arm assisted surgery

Melanie van Heerden is back on her feet after being the first person to have Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery at Netcare Blaauwberg Hospital, in the Western Cape.

“I dreaded going to the shops before I had my partial knee replacement. I was in constant pain and it was stealing from my quality of life. There were so many everyday activities that became virtually impossible for me,” recalls Van Heerden.

She said she was able to get up the day after her surgery assisted by the physiotherapist and started climbing stairs on the third day after the operation.

“My recovery has been amazing, and I only used crutches for the first two weeks after the surgery on my right knee. Next year I will have a procedure on my left knee — which used to be my ‘good’ knee but it’s now my ‘bad’ knee — and then I should be able to get back to normal activities. I am looking forward to getting into jogging or competing in long-distance walking races,” she said.