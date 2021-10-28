'This is not a fire drill. This is a real fire': experts warn of more Eskom blackouts

SA's rolling blackouts are not a temporary crisis and the precarious power generation situation needs to be treated as an emergency.

That is the view of energy expert Clyde Mallinson in response to Eskom revealing on Wednesday that total breakdowns in its generation fleet added up to 14,967MW, forcing it to implement stage 4 load-shedding until Friday.

The latest bout of rolling blackouts began earlier this month.

Energy analyst Mike Rossouw was more blunt, saying he had doubts about Eskom's chances of recovery and said the country could expect more load-shedding.

Mallinson said if SA had started rolling out renewable energy sources at the end of 2019, when Eskom implemented stage 6 rotational power cuts, it would not be facing the same shortage of power today.

“We prevaricated for too long. We have now been immobilised,” he said.