South Africa

Load-shedding to be downgraded to stage 3 from 9pm

By Staff Reporter - 28 October 2021 - 19:27
Koeberg Unit 1 tripped on Sunday morning as a result of a fault on a feedwater pump, which is on the secondary plant.
Load-shedding will be downgraded to stage 3 from 9pm on Thursday, embattled power utility Eskom said on Thursday.

It will then be downgraded again to stage 2 from 5am Friday morning until 5am on Saturday.

In a statement, Eskom said that this was because units at Medupi, Koeberg, Kriel, Duvha, Kusile and Tutuka power stations had returned to service in the past day, “helping to ease the current power constraints”.

“Unfortunately, during this time, a unit each at Majuba and Arnot power stations tripped, while a single unit at Matla was forced to shut down,” Eskom said.

Eskom said there were now 14,161MW lost in total breakdowns, and 5,450MW was unavailable due to planned maintenance.

