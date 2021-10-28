Joburg City Power battling frequency of load-shedding and vandalism

With residents growing increasingly tetchy on social media, City Power says its teams are stretched to cope with the frequency of load-shedding and repairs due to infrastructure damage.

Its technicians and contractors were forced to postpone the final repairs on the newly installed monopoles in Lenasia, due to safety concerns, on Wednesday night, the entity said in a 10pm update.

Several areas around Lenasia and Eldorado Park have been without electricity since Monday after an 88kV tower fell near the N12 highway.

The tower, “which was found to have been deliberately vandalised by criminals”, is between the Nirvana and Nancefield substations.

Areas without power include Lenasia Ext 3 to 13, Trade Route Mall, LenMed Clinic and the Ahmed Kathrada Hospital.

“The teams worked around the clock in difficult wet terrain for three days to ensure the tower is fixed and power is restored,” said City Power. “So far two monopoles have been erected and transmission lines stringed in their positions. Efforts to complete the work and restore power [on Wednesday] as planned were thwarted by the fact that the earth wire and heavy conductors were in the water. It is dangerous to work inside the water and in the dark at night.”