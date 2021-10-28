Family of Phoenix man accused of murder during looting vows to pursue justice after his death

The grieving family of an accused arrested for murder during unrest in July, Jeetendra Jaikissoon, has vowed to continue attending court in a bid to see justice being served.

Jaikissoon died in police custody after spending more than 90 days at the Westville prison, together with his co-accused siblings, Dylan and Ned Govender.

The trio are facing murder and attempted murder charges after the death of Mondli Majola during the July civil unrest in Phoenix.

Jaikissoon, who was diabetic, had complained of chest pains and was taken to the King Edward VIII hospital in Durban on Friday where he died.

Family spokesperson Manoj Harrilal said they had enlisted the services of well-known private pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal to investigate Jaikissoon’s death.

He said the forensics report would inform the stance they would take and did not rule out the possibility of legal action.

“We will have to wait and see if there was anything untoward,” he said.

“We want to make sure that the Jaikissoon name is cleared and also give support to the families of the co-accused. These men have spent a lengthy period together,” he explained.

He said that those who may have fallen foul of the law in July should face the music.