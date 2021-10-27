POLL | Is SA capable of manufacturing electric cars?

SA will prioritise the manufacturing of electric cars as part of its response to the climate change crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

He delivered a keynote address at the launch of the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicle at the company's Prospecton Plant in Durban.

The president said the timing of the launch of the vehicles coincides with the upcoming climate change conference, COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, between October 31 to November 12. This will demonstrate SA's determination in reducing its contribution to the climate change crisis, he said.