Nervous matrics bemoan difficult year of study

A number of pupils from areas Sowetan visited complained about lack of data for online learning due to the pandemic and losing a number of schooldays as a result of protests in their schools

First, Precious Matjabela had to wait for a month before starting school this year due to her school being vandalised during the December holidays.



When she and hundreds other pupils finally got back to school, they had no textbooks which led to more delays in learning...