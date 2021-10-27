'I never touched her': Sipho Pityana refutes sexual harassment claims

On February 18 2019, leading businessman Sipho Pityana, then chair of mining giant AngloGold Ashanti, went to dinner with a female colleague at a restaurant in Mandela Square in Sandton, Johannesburg.



The woman, a senior executive in the company, subsequently claimed that Pityana drove her back to her hotel in Rosebank, where he allegedly held her hand, told her he was in love with her and offered to come up to her room...