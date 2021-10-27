Free State aims for an even higher pass rate this year
MEC Tate Makgoe on Tuesday said the province started preparing for the final exams in December last year
The Free State department of education, which was last year named as the highest performing across the country, is aiming to raise the bar even higher this year.
MEC Tate Makgoe on Tuesday said they were not obsessed with the percentage of matrics who pass, but the quality of the results...
