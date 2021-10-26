Zuma loses special plea bid to have prosecutor Downer removed

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to have lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.

Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen said Zuma’s application — that Downer had no title to prosecute in the matter because he was biased — was incorrect in both law and fact.

The matter is standing down for the representatives of the state, Zuma and his co-accused French arms company, to arrange dates for the trial.

The judge gave a 20-minute summary of his 187-page written judgment.