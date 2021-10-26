Your needs cannot be resolved in 27 years, Ekurhuleni mayor Masina tells Benoni residents

Ekurhuleni mayor and ANC regional chairperson Mzwandile Masina has told disgruntled residents who complained over housing that the governing party was fighting centuries of colonialism and apartheid and that it is impossible to do everything in 27 years.



Masina and the party’s regional leadership accompanied deputy president David Mabuza as he took the ANC’s campaign to Benoni, where they were confronted by residents of the nearby informal settlements over the failure by the municipality to deal with their housing needs, despite some of them having been on the waiting lists since 1996...