N3 blocked as Eastern Cape trucker protest eases, government to check foreign drivers for papers

A protest by truckers in the Eastern Cape is easing, but protest action by truck drivers is continuing on the N3 on Tuesday.

The N3 Toll Concession said the road near Montrose remains closed. All Johannesburg-bound traffic is being diverted at Bergville.

Cars are being diverted at Frere to Ladysmith via the R103, with motorists urged to exercise caution. Heavy vehicles are also being turned around at Frere.

Traffic backlogs are reported between Van Reenen and Harrismith.

The Road Freight Association (RFA) has called on the ministers of police and transport to use their teams to ensure public roads remain open and free for use for all citizens, including the vehicles operated by freight and logistics companies.

RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said: “The continual attack on the logistics supply chain, and the wilful disregard by sectors who continue to drive agendas outside the collective bargaining structure, or to further their grievances by attacking the law-abiding citizenry, must be brought to a stop – immediately.