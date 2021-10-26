Mabuza met by hostile crowds as load-shedding casts darkness over ANC’s Ekurhuleni election campaign

Deputy President David Mabuza has admitted ongoing load-shedding was worrying for the ANC because it had disrupted the ruling party’s campaigning ahead of local government elections next week.

SA is currently under stage 2 load-shedding which was expected to continue into the weekend.

“We are all inconvenienced by load-shedding, but generally I understood Eskom’s problems to be the maintenance of plants that are old. They can break any time. You can’t plan maintenance — it just happens. And as it happens, it disrupts services,” said Mabuza.

He was addressing the media on Tuesday while on the campaign trail in Benoni, which falls under the city of Ekurhuleni.

He said Eskom management has had to be proactive and manage available supply.