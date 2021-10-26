Legal fight at Free Market Foundation pits its chair against president

A funder of the Free Market Foundation (FMF) has gone to court to contest the legality of the organisation's board, which was appointed last year.

The application by Michael Hull has exposed possible infighting by board chairperson, former judge Rex van Schalkwyk, and the foundation's co-founder and president Leon Louw.

Van Schalkwyk, in his response to Hull's application, alleged that Louw was behind the application by Hull. Louw has denied that allegation.

Hull approached the Johannesburg high court in August challenging the legitimacy of the board of the FMF, arguing that it was improperly constituted. The matter revolves around a meeting on July 29 last year at which a new board was supposed to be elected.

Hull said by the time the voting took place, the meeting was no longer in session. He said that, accordingly, the election of the board was unlawful and a nullity. He said the effect of this was that no new board was elected at the 2020 AGM and that the board that was in place before the July 2020 meeting remains the operative board of the FMF.

“The risks, reputational or otherwise, associated with the FMF carrying out its objectives while operating under an illegitimate board have far-reaching implications,” Hull said.

Van Schalkwyk, who deposed an answering affidavit on behalf of the board, asked the court to dismiss Hull's application with a punitive cost order.

He said the review application was brought far too late — outside the 180 days allowed by law — and that there was a reconciliation in the board, which rendered Hull's application moot.