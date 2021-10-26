'I need to study': We'll give the elections a miss, say matric pupils

Political parties could lose out on the support of would-be first-time voters, with many matric pupils saying they will not cast their ballots on November 1.

Matric pupils who spoke to TimesLIVE on the eve of their final exams on Tuesday said they would not be turning up to vote next week.

“For me, with the elections, I don’t think I am going to benefit anything. Now is about me securing my future and I need to prioritise my schooling. I will vote next time and, for now, elections can wait,” said Khensani Sehlola, a matric pupil from Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton.

She has not registered to vote.

“I am 18 and I was hoping to vote, but the problem was definitely the timing. When I found out that the elections are between the exams, I figured I can vote next time,” she said.

“I feel they did not consider the matriculants when they set the election date and, honestly, it will be a bad thing because a lot of matrics will not vote.”