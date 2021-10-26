South Africa

Former Mogalakwena mayor fingered in tender kickbacks saga

According to the charge sheet Kgotlaentsho Trading made eight payments into Matsemela’s personal bank account

26 October 2021 - 08:12

Former Mogalakwena mayor Andrina Matsemela was allegedly paid a total of R104,000 in kickbacks by a company contracted by the municipality.

This is what the state is alleging in a charge sheet presented to the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday where it alleged that between 2017 and 2019  Matsemela received money in tranches from a company called Kgotlaentsho Trading, owned by Nkadi Mabusela, 35, a sister of the former mayor...

