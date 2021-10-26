Former Mogalakwena mayor fingered in tender kickbacks saga

According to the charge sheet Kgotlaentsho Trading made eight payments into Matsemela’s personal bank account

Former Mogalakwena mayor Andrina Matsemela was allegedly paid a total of R104,000 in kickbacks by a company contracted by the municipality.



This is what the state is alleging in a charge sheet presented to the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday where it alleged that between 2017 and 2019 Matsemela received money in tranches from a company called Kgotlaentsho Trading, owned by Nkadi Mabusela, 35, a sister of the former mayor...