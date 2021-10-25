South Africa

Motorist knocks down 8 pedestrians in Pretoria

25 October 2021 - 12:59
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The collision happened on Garsfontein Road in Pretoriuspark on Monday morning.
The collision happened on Garsfontein Road in Pretoriuspark on Monday morning.
Image: Netcare 911

Eight people were injured after a motorist allegedly lost control of their vehicle and rammed into them in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the collision happened on Garsfontein Road in Pretoriuspark at around 8.43am.

“Reports indicate the driver of an SUV lost control, knocking down eight pedestrians in the process.

“When medics arrived on the scene, they found one patient stuck under the vehicle, which was removed by the attending crew,” he said.

Three adult men sustained serious injuries while the other patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The injured patients were taken to nearby hospitals.

