Forced into a backroom after shady deal with a ‘millionaire’

Ledwaba lost R500,000 to 'fraudster' Sandile Shezi

Allan Ledwaba had to downgrade from a posh Johannesburg Estate apartment to live in a backroom in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after he lost R500,000 in an alleged fraudulent forex trading deal with self-proclaimed millionaire Sandile Shezi.



Shezi, who claims to be SA’s youngest millionaire, made headlines last week after he handed himself over to Sandton police following the issuing of the warrant of his arrest for allegedly defrauding Ledwaba in 2017...