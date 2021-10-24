Robbers make off with SAPS pistols, cellphones and laptop

Three robbers made off with service pistols, cellphones and a laptop after hitting a police station in the Western Cape on Saturday.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the armed suspects approached two officers who were on duty at the community services centre at the Sir Lowry’s Pass satellite police station and held them at gunpoint at 9pm.

“They disarmed the police officers and fled with two 9mm service pistols, three cellphones and a laptop computer,” said Mamabolo.