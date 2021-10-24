Mnangagwa’s push for a life presidency bolstered by the Zanu-PF youth league

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s push for a life presidency was this week endorsed by the Zanu-PF youth league ahead of the party’s national conference.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the youth league’s acting deputy secretary Tendai Chirau said they will push for a constitutional amendment to remove presidential term limits so that Mnangagwa, 79, stays in power as long as he needs to.

“It’s very important that the current constitution of the country is amended so that it can allow a leader to have more than two terms. The reason is that we realised development does not have a term limit,” he said, adding they found it fit because Mnangagwa is a visionary leader.

Legally, if Mnangagwa represents Zanu-PF in the 2023 presidential polls and wins, it will be his last term in office.

After the military coup against the late Robert Mugabe in November 2017, Mnangagwa entered a gentleman’s agreement with his deputy, retired army general Constantino Chiwenga to lead a one-term transitional period.