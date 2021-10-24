Lesufi retracts assassination claims against AfriForum

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has withdrawn his allegations that AfriForum tried to assassinate him and stalked his children — and has apologised for making the claims.

Lesufi made the claims at a media conference in November 2019.

In a joint statement issued by Lesufi and AfriForum on Sunday, the parties said: “In current times, there is an obligation on all parties to mend fences rather than break them and to take all actions that will promote dialogue and minimise the opportunity for confrontation and polarisation.”

Lesufi said he regretted giving the impression that AfriForum had tried to have him killed and had been stalking his children, and he retracted the utterances.