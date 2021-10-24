Grade 1 and 8 placements well under way in Gauteng

While 47,906 applicants for grade 1 and 8 placings in Gauteng have accepted the offers and been placed, a further 75,846 applicants have been sent offers but have yet to respond.

Speaking at a Gauteng education department briefing on Sunday, spokesperson Steve Mabona said 2022 online admissions in Gauteng were well under way and the department had reached the stage of administering the placements.

“This part of the admissions process involves parents and guardians either receiving a placement offer via SMS or on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za,” he said, explaining that offers had started going out on October 15 and would continue until November 30.

“To date, a total of 123,752 placement offers were released to parents,” Mabona said, urging parents to respond quickly to their offers so that placements could be finalised quickly.

