South Africa

Grade 1 and 8 placements well under way in Gauteng

Almost 76,000 parents to respond to place offers for schoolchildren

24 October 2021 - 15:20
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 26: Students at Irene Middle Farm School on July 26, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that schools are ready to reopen, and that school management teams, and support staff had already gone back to work from July 22, to prepare for the return of learners and teachers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

While 47,906 applicants for grade 1 and 8 placings in Gauteng have accepted the offers and been placed, a further 75,846 applicants have been sent offers but have yet to respond.

Speaking at a Gauteng education department briefing on Sunday, spokesperson Steve Mabona said 2022 online admissions in Gauteng were well under way and the department had reached the stage of administering the placements.

“This part of the admissions process involves parents and guardians either receiving a placement offer via SMS or on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za,” he said, explaining that offers had started going out on October 15 and would continue until November 30.

 “To date, a total of 123,752 placement offers were released to parents,” Mabona said, urging parents to respond quickly to their offers so that placements could be finalised quickly.

