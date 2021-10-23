South Africa

Gqeberha businessman in court for counterfeit goods worth R3.9m

23 October 2021 - 15:08
A Gqeberha businessman is set to appear in court after he was allegedly found in possession of counterfeit goods worth millions of rand.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

A Gqeberha businessman has been summoned to appear in court to answer to a raft of charges after alleged counterfeit goods worth R3.9m were seized from his shop and home.

The 35-year-old is accused of contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act, Trade Marks Act, Adjustment Fines Act and money laundering.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said Customs and Excise officials and border control police, acting on information from the crime intelligence centre, swooped on the man’s business premises and residence in August.

“Suspected counterfeit cellphone accessories valued at more than R3.9m were seized by the customs officials in accordance with the Customs and Excise Act. More than R34​,000 cash was also seized during the operation,” said Mgolodela.

“The matter was allocated to the Hawks' Gqeberha-based serious commercial crime investigation team for further investigation. The accessories were confirmed by the holders of Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Hisense to be counterfeit.​ The legitimate companies thus instructed their legal team to institute criminal action against the perpetrator.”

The businessman is due to appear in the Gqeberha New Law court on November 15.

