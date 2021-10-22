South Africa

Gang blasts open ATMs and loots shops at mall

By TimesLIVE - 22 October 2021 - 13:04
A Bloemfontein police constable will appear in court today in connection with an alleged attack on his wife. File image
A Bloemfontein police constable will appear in court today in connection with an alleged attack on his wife. File image
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for suspects after the Acornhoek Mall was attacked by a group of armed suspects in the early hours on Friday.

Security officers sounded the alarm that a gang had broken in and were looting stores at about 2am, said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.

En route to the mall, police officers heard gunshots coming from different directions and called for backup. However, the suspects had fled before their arrival, with stolen goods and an undisclosed amount of cash.

About 15 shops were hit by the gang, said the police.

“A preliminary investigation suggests the suspects gained entry by breaking a door and thereafter helped themselves to items in the shops.

“The suspects also reportedly detonated explosives to gain access to cash in safes and ATMs.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela, who ordered officers to ensure the swift arrest of the suspects, warned members of the public not to purchase or accept suspected stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the branch commander of the Acornhoek police station, Lt-Col Albert Manzini, on 082-318-9925, or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE

Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers

Police were involved in a shootout with a gang of men who allegedly bombed three ATMs at a Limpopo shopping complex on Friday.
News
3 weeks ago

Gang linked to string of violent crimes in Limpopo town nabbed

The five were arrested in connection with 10 cases of murder, ATM bombings, safe blasting and business robberies allegedly committed in the area over ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout