Workers hope bill will stop poor pay as mine bosses earn big

The draft Companies Amendment Bill 2021 which wants to allow the disclosure of salaries of company bosses against those of lowest paid employees is causing tensions

Mineworker Gubha* has been working at a Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed mining company for almost 10 years and takes home R7,000 a month.



The single father of one, who stays with his mother, uses his income to buy groceries and pay for his son's school fees...