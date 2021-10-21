WATCH | Fire engulfs chemical factory in Benoni
Explosions lead to structural collapse
A fire ripped through a chemical business in Benoni on the East Rand on Thursday, causing explosions and some walls to collapse.
Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the blaze started at 9.45am. Ten fire engines and 37 firefighters responded.
“On arrival it was well alight. The fire was mainly in the storage and manufacturing plant of the chemicals. The factory deals mainly with alcohol-based materials and spirits, benzine and other products such as aerosols.”
FIRE : SHIELD CHEMICALS. APEX. BENONI. GP. CHEMICAL. FIRE. AVOID AREA!!!@SAPoliceService @GTP_Traffstats @TrafficRTMC @SANRAL_za @JoburgMPD @TMPDSafety @cci_network pic.twitter.com/iwwO8kn1Lu— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 21, 2021
Ntladi said the fire spread to finished products and the distribution plant.
“There were some explosions that took place as a result of the 210 drums that were inside the storage tanks. The walls of the structure collapsed and the roofing materials also collapsed and caved in.”
The fire has since been extinguished and no casualties were reported.
“Now we are busy with damping down and are downscaling the resources,” Ntladi said.
TimesLIVE
