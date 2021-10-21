South Africa

Equal Education protesters denounce ANC at Ramaphosa's Khayelitsha rally

21 October 2021 - 16:28
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
Protesters labelled the ANC's online-only school application policy as 'anti-black' during a protest against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was on the election trail in the Cape Flats on Thursday.
Protesters labelled the ANC's online-only school application policy as 'anti-black' during a protest against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was on the election trail in the Cape Flats on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander

Members of lobby group Equal Education on Thursday infiltrated an ANC election rally in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail.

A group of Equal Education members attempted to stage a protest at an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, brandishing anti-ANC placards. 

The placards read, among other things: “27 years of broken promises, 27 years of unemployment.” Other placards say Ramaphosa’s government “shouldn’t let Covid-19 widen inequality”, while also slamming the online-only school application policy as “anti-black”.

Before addressing a crowd of ANC supporters, Ramaphosa demanded that the Equal Education posters be put down.

“Put down those placards, all of them, including those brown ones. I have read them. Or are these people even sober? They look a lot drunk,” said Ramaphosa in Xhosa.

Earlier, ANC presidency head Sibongile Besani slammed the protesters for invading their rally.

TimesLIVE

'We must continue to safeguard lives and livelihoods,' Ramaphosa tells Brics summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged leaders at the 13th Brics summit to work together to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics and ...
News
1 month ago

Plan to rid Limpopo of pit latrines being delayed, say activists

Advocacy groups have accused the department of education in Limpopo of delaying the eradication of pit toilets by providing the Polokwane high court ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout