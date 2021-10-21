Equal Education protesters denounce ANC at Ramaphosa's Khayelitsha rally

Members of lobby group Equal Education on Thursday infiltrated an ANC election rally in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats, where party president Cyril Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail.

A group of Equal Education members attempted to stage a protest at an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, brandishing anti-ANC placards.

The placards read, among other things: “27 years of broken promises, 27 years of unemployment.” Other placards say Ramaphosa’s government “shouldn’t let Covid-19 widen inequality”, while also slamming the online-only school application policy as “anti-black”.