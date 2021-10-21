South Africa

Drip Footwear founder Sehoana fears for his life after business partner killed in suspected hit

Glenda Ndlanzi, MD of the footwear company, was shot dead outside her home in Pretoria under mysterious circumstances

21 October 2021 - 08:07

The founder of SA’s popular sneaker brand Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana says he is scared for his life after the murder of his business partner on Monday.

Glenda Ndlanzi, MD of the footwear company, was shot dead outside her home in Pretoria under mysterious circumstances. Nothing was taken from Ndlanzi during the attack...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...