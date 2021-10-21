Drip Footwear founder Sehoana fears for his life after business partner killed in suspected hit
Glenda Ndlanzi, MD of the footwear company, was shot dead outside her home in Pretoria under mysterious circumstances
The founder of SA’s popular sneaker brand Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana says he is scared for his life after the murder of his business partner on Monday.
Glenda Ndlanzi, MD of the footwear company, was shot dead outside her home in Pretoria under mysterious circumstances. Nothing was taken from Ndlanzi during the attack...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.