Drip Footwear founder Sehoana fears for his life after business partner killed in suspected hit

Glenda Ndlanzi, MD of the footwear company, was shot dead outside her home in Pretoria under mysterious circumstances

The founder of SA’s popular sneaker brand Drip Footwear Lekau Sehoana says he is scared for his life after the murder of his business partner on Monday.



Glenda Ndlanzi, MD of the footwear company, was shot dead outside her home in Pretoria under mysterious circumstances. Nothing was taken from Ndlanzi during the attack...