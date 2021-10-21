A year on, family and rights group demand answers over murder of mining activist Fikile Ntshangase

Friday will mark exactly a year since activist Fikile Ntshangase, 63, was murdered — and her family, friends and fellow activists are still demanding justice.

On October 22 last year, Ntshangase was at home with her grandson in Ophondweni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, when three unknown men arrived and shot her dead in her living room.

It would later emerged that Ntshangase, who was vehemently opposing the extension of the Tendele opencast coal mine, had allegedly refused a R350,000 bribe to change her stance.

No arrests have been made.

“We will always remember Fikile courageously standing up against Tendele coal mine’s expansion and voicing the truth. She is gone but her legacy and fight continue,” said Kirsten Youens, executive director at environmental justice legal firm All Rise.

On Friday, to mark the anniversary of the murder, All Rise will host the “defending the defenders” webinar, where the importance of giving support to those who stood up for their environmental rights will be laid out.

Youens said the country was in the midst of a climate crisis.