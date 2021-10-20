Soweto residents complain about noise pollution

The commission on Tuesday visited Unity Fellowship Church in Midway, Soweto, which has been reported to the city for contravention of bylaws by residents

A Soweto church that is embroiled in a long-standing dispute with the City of Johannesburg over noise pollution has approached SA Human Rights Commission to mediate its differences with the metro.



The commission on Tuesday visited Unity Fellowship Church in Midway, Soweto, which has been reported to the city for contravention of bylaws by local residents. ..