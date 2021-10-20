Seifsa tables last offer to workers in engineering industry

Numsa, Mewusa reject 6% increase

In a bid to stop the industrial strike action that has been going on for more than 10 days in the engineering sector, one of the employer bodies is pushing for implementation of its final offer by the employers despite its rejection by dominant unions.



The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) on Monday recommended that its affiliate companies in the industry implement the final wage offer of between 5% and 6% starting from Tuesday after it was accepted by labour unions, Solidarity and the United Association of SA (UASA), who had not been striking...