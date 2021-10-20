Police manhunt after four shot dead at informal settlement in Laudium

A manhunt has been launched after four people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Laudium, Tshwane, at the weekend, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said officers were called to the scene in Itireleng informal settlement just before midnight on Sunday, where they found four men with gunshot wounds.

All four were declared dead on the scene.

“It is reported that more people sustained injuries and were taken to various local hospitals. Police investigators are following up to determine the number of those being treated in hospitals,” she said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE