'Sphithiphithi’ used social media account to alert state over looting
Zamaswazi Majozi, 36, used her social media account to call on the government to intervene during looting and not incite violence
The woman behind the infamous Twitter account @African Soil aka “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” says she used her social media account to call on the government to intervene during looting and not incite violence.
Zamaswazi Majozi, 36, used her social media account to call on the government to intervene during looting and not incite violence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.