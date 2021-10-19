Mayor Masina warns big parties to be ready for coalitions

Dominant political parties, including the ANC, will have to soon embrace coalition governments as they were inevitable and help to improve governance and municipal delivery if managed properly.

This was according to outgoing Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina who said smaller parties had helped the ANC improve its governance of the metro since 2016 when it failed to secure a clear majority.

Masina was speaking with academics and bureaucrats during a webinar on the stability of coalition government as the country gears itself for fresh municipal elections on November 1, where some of the municipalities are expected to be fiercely contested.

Masina insisted coalitions were not avoidable as the electorate was increasingly disillusioned by dominance of single parties who sometimes failed to govern effectively.

“To understand this proposition, it demands a dedicated study into evolving patterns of voting, the changing demographics of voters and the collective thinking around the dominant party political system that is being rejected by the electorate across the board, including where the ANC continues to maintain majority support,” Masina said.

He said apparent rejection of single party dominance had been accompanied by the sentiment that this eroded the constitutional distinction between the party and the state in power. And that the prolonged control of governance by one party gave rise to “complacency, arrogance and corruption in the dominant ruling party, something which the ANC has been increasingly been accused of ”.

Masina, who wrote a book on tenure called “Future Realities of Coalitions in SA”, said political parties and stakeholders had to make sense of coalition and create space for them in their politics to ensure that they work to avoid the collapse and instability that marred many municipal councils since 2016, like Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay.