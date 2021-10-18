Three men nabbed for mass shooting of partygoers in Mitchells Plain

Police have made three arrests after the suspected gang-related shooting of guests at a birthday party in Mitchells Plain at the weekend.

A 24-year-old woman was killed and seven others, including children aged between five and 26, were injured when the occupants of a Honda Ballade shot at partygoers in Montclair Drive, Mandalay, on Saturday night.

“Anti-Gang Unit detectives conducted a tracing operation last night and arrested the suspects aged 22, 35 and 38, who are all from Mitchells Plain,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

“Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Mitchells Plain on charges of murder and attempted murder.”

Traut said “additional operational forces have been deployed in the Lentegeur policing precinct to stabilise the situation and support the detectives with their investigation. These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours.”

TimesLIVE