NSRI rescues vessel with 10 crew on board off Kalk Bay

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) had a busy few days, rescuing vessels in distress and assisting people reach the shore.

On Sunday morning, the NSRI rescued a fishing vessel which reported steering failure and limited emergency steering capabilities one nautical mile off the Kalk Bay Harbour.

NSRI's Simon’s Town station commander Darren Zimmerman said the duty crew were activated at 10:41am following a request for assistance from a local 12 metre fishing vessel, with 10 crew on-board.

They found the casualty crew safe and a towline was established.

“We towed the vessel to Kalk Bay Harbour,” Zimmerman said.

In another incident in Witbank on Saturday, the NSRI crew assisted with rescuing a sinking power boat off the Witbank Dam.